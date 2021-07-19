Danny Mills has admitted his surprise that Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the likes of Manchester United.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to bring the England international to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of his second full season in charge.

Reports in the media over the weekend have suggested that Arsenal have finally met Brighton’s £50m asking price for the 23-year-old centre-half, and that the defender is likely to join the Gunners in the coming days.

Manchester United are also thought to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this summer but it appears that Arsenal have won the race for the England international’s signatures.

Mills has now admitted his surprise that Arsenal were seemingly able to win the race to sign White ahead of their Premier League rivals after their eighth placed finish in the top flight last season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Mills said: “The only thing I am surprised at is Ben White has gone to Arsenal.

“Let’s assume that he will be at Arsenal for two or three years at least before he goes somewhere else. I just think he is better than that.”

Asked why White would join another club, Mills replied: “Because he has got a better chance of winning things. What is he going to win at Arsenal? League Cup, if he is lucky. Maybe the FA Cup.

“I think he is an exceptional player and I think he is a fantastic signing for Arsenal.

“I am just a little bit surprised that Manchester United, who are looking for a centre-half, haven’t come in for him.”

White made 36 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season as they finished in 16th place in the top-flight table.

