Manchester United are working on agreeing a new contract for Bruno Fernandes this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United’s top performing players in recent months following his big-money move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon back in January 2020.

The 26-year-old scored 18 goals and made 12 assists in 37 Premier League games for the Red Devils last term as he helped them to finish in second place in the table.

Manchester United ended up without a trophy last term but Fernandes enjoyed a fruitful season on a personal level, netting 28 goals and making 17 assists in total in all competitions.

Fernandes’ current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in the summer of 2025, but the Red Devils are apparently keen on improving his terms at the club following his excellent displays.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that Manchester United are in talks to extend and improve Fernandes’ contract at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Fernandes [new contract] is the priority for Manchester United.

“After signing Sancho, they need to find a balance with all the top players in their team. Bruno is one of the biggest stars of the Premier League.

“They’re talking with Bruno about a new contract. I think this month we will have some answers about how the negotiations are going. They want to extend Bruno’s contract.”

Manchester United will be looking to further strengthen their squad this summer following the addition of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

