'Are you ready?': Bruno Fernandes sends message to new Man United signing Jadon Sancho

Bruno Fernandes took to social media to welcome new signing Jadon Sancho to Man United on Friday

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Saturday 24 July 2021, 22:00 UK
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike)

Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media to welcome Jadon Sancho to Manchester United after his transfer from Borussia Dortmund was confirmed on Friday.

The Red Devils have finally officially announced the capture of the England international after months of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are widely reported to be paying an initial £73m to have landed Sancho, who joins the Red Devils on a five-year contract, with the the option for a further year.

The move makes Sancho, 21, the second most expensive player of all time behind his England and new Manchester United team-mate Harry Maguire.

Manchester United and Portugal playmaker Fernandes was quick to take to social media on Friday to welcome Sancho to Old Trafford after the transfer was officially announced.

Posting on Twitter, Fernandes wrote: “Welcome to the club @Sanchooo10. I look forward to playing together. Old Trafford are you ready?”

Sancho scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season.

He will be aiming to help Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title next season after their second-placed finish last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Mikel Arteta
Arsenal told to pay £23m for England and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - report
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
'He has his heart set on a move': Reporter claims Kieran Trippier wants Man United switch
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC consider swoop for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic - report
Jurgen Klopp
Journalist: Liverpool FC have been scouting Donyell Malen for many months
Romelu Lukaku
Steve Nicol warns Chelsea FC about move to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku
Related Articles

Home »
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal told to pay £23m for England and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - report
Kieran Trippier speaks at England media conference (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
'He has his heart set on a move': Reporter claims Kieran Trippier wants Man United switch
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC consider swoop for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic - report
Jurgen Klopp
Journalist: Liverpool FC have been scouting Donyell Malen for many months
Romelu Lukaku
Steve Nicol warns Chelsea FC about move to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network