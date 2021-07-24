Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media to welcome Jadon Sancho to Manchester United after his transfer from Borussia Dortmund was confirmed on Friday.

The Red Devils have finally officially announced the capture of the England international after months of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are widely reported to be paying an initial £73m to have landed Sancho, who joins the Red Devils on a five-year contract, with the the option for a further year.

The move makes Sancho, 21, the second most expensive player of all time behind his England and new Manchester United team-mate Harry Maguire.

Manchester United and Portugal playmaker Fernandes was quick to take to social media on Friday to welcome Sancho to Old Trafford after the transfer was officially announced.

Posting on Twitter, Fernandes wrote: “Welcome to the club @Sanchooo10. I look forward to playing together. Old Trafford are you ready?”

Sancho scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund last season.

He will be aiming to help Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title next season after their second-placed finish last term.

