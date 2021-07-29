Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Manchester United agree a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils confirmed on Tuesday night that they had agreed a fee – believed to be worth an initial £34m – for the France defender following weeks of speculation linking him with a switch to Old Trafford.

Varane is set to become Manchester United’s second major signing of the summer after the Red Devils signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

The 28-year-old defender brings with him a wealth of experience and he is set to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of the Red Devils’ defence next season as Manchester United aim to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.

Fernandes returned for pre-season training with Manchester United on Tuesday and he revealed his delight at seeing the Red Devils announce a deal to sign Varane.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday night, Fernandes wrote: “Fresh new start!! Great to be back with my teammates. And what a way to finish the day… Welcome @raphaelvarane.”

Varane will be aiming to make his Premier League debut with Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Leeds United in their season opener on 14 August at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip