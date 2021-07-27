Craig Burley names the signing Man United still need to make this summer

Manchester United still need to bring in a new dominant midfielder in the summer transfer window, according to Craig Burley.

The Red Devils are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to prepare for the new campaign.

Manchester United have already wrapped up a deal to bring Jadon Sancho in from Borussia Dortmund in a transfer worth around £73m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be looking to further bolster his squad this summer as he aims to guide Manchester United to a Premier League title challenge.

The Red Devils, who have been heavily linked with a move to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer, will be aiming to push for the title after finishing second and without a trophy last season.

Burley has warned that Manchester United need to be challenging for the title next season and he feels that the Red Devils are still short in midfield.

When asked if Manchester United will challenge for the title next season, Burley told ESPN FC: “They should be.

“They have to be – a club of that size. That’s their aim – not to try and finish second or fourth and polish that off as a success.

“I still think they need a dominating central midfielder. [Scott] McTominay has done well but over the course of the season they need a real dominant leading figure in there.

“Varane is a terrific player, super fast and great in the air. He isn’t the best on the ball but [Harry] Maguire is very good coming out with the ball. Those two could compliment each other.

“They should be putting up a title challenge.”

Manchester United, who have not won the title since 2013, will take on Leeds United in their Premier League opener on 14 August.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip