There is a “real possibility” of Cristiano Ronaldo re-signing for Manchester United from Juventus this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

There has been speculation about Ronaldo’s situation at Juventus in recent weeks due in part to the fact that his contract at the Serie A club is due to expire next summer.

The 36-year-old continued his fine goal-scoring form last season as he netted 29 goals and made three assists in Serie A for Juventus as they ended up in fourth place in the table.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ronaldo but he has been linked with what would be a sensational move back to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

Ronaldo’s Portugal side were knocked out of Euro 2020 at the hands of Belgium at the weekend and the attacker will likely start to think about his future in the coming weeks.

Now, journalist Castles has suggested that Ronaldo could move back to Old Trafford this summer as part of a deal which sees midfielder Paul Pogba head in the opposite direction.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 30 June, Castles said: “There is a real possibility of Ronaldo returning [to Man United].

“Juventus will not say this publicly but they’re prepared to let Ronaldo leave this summer.

“The new manager of Juventus, Max Allegri, has control of transfers – that was one of the conditions he demanded to return to the club… Allegri knows that Juve have serious financial problems but he wants to make serious changes to the squad.

“Allowing Ronaldo to leave and opening up that salary to work on with other players is a very appealing option to him.

“If a deal can be structured for him, he’s prepared to go along with that.

“We told you a few weeks ago that Allegri has a very good relationship with Pogba. He spent a lot of time developing that relationship when they worked together. They enjoy each other’s company.

“Allegri would be open to bringing Pogba back if that was something available to him. Now we have [Mino] Raiola proposing that deal.

“My information is Raiola is suggesting that Manchester United and Juventus do a straight swap for two players who have one year of contract left.

“Pogba goes to back to Juventus where he was successful, Ronaldo goes back to Manchester United where he was so successful, and the two clubs call it quits…

“Ronaldo has been offered to Manchester United. Manchester United have said that they’re interested but they haven’t acted on the deal.

“The guidance and the information Manchester United are talking about in discussions is that they would take one of right winger or a centre-forward in this window.

“Manchester United are confident they’re going to complete the Sancho deal. They now have presented to them a way of getting Ronaldo back to Manchester United with all its commercial appeal and appeal to supporters at a time when Glazers need good PR as well as a way to solve the issue with Paul Pogba.

“If Pogba continues with his stance that he’s not going to sign a new contract, they lose him for nothing next year.

“If he goes for nothing, it’s embarrassing for Man United to lose their record signing in that way.

“Instead, they can get the benefits of Ronaldo and move Pogba in a deal that will be appealing to the supporters and give [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer even stronger options up front.

“It would allow them to move on Anthony Martial, which they’ve been trying to do. You can see why they’re looking at it.”

Ronaldo scored 46 goals and made six assists in all competitions for club and country last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip