Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should stick with Dean Henderson as his number one goalkeeper at Manchester United next season, according to Shaka Hislop.

The 24-year-old England international made 12 starts in the Premier League for the Red Devils last season as he ousted David De Gea for part of the campaign as the number one between the posts at Old Trafford.

Henderson made a total of 26 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions last season and he was included in the initial England squad for Euro 2020 before having to withdraw due to a hip injury.

The 30-year-old De Gea made 36 appearances for the Red Devils last season and was preferred to Henderson to start the Europa League final defeat by Villarreal back in May.

Now, former goalkeeper Hislop has stated his belief that Henderson should be given a proper chance to shine as the club’s number one between the posts from next season.

Asked whether Henderson or De Gea should be number one next term, Hislop told ESPN FC: “I’ve being saying Henderson for a little while.

“I thought De Gea this time last year was still a better goalkeeper than Henderson but he was trending downwards, whereas Henderson was trending up and would only get better with experience.

“The change came in the back-end of last season. If I’m Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I’m sticking with that.

“How do you afford to keep De Gea on £300,000 a week or whatever it is and sit him on the bench? That becomes a question the Manchester United board have to answer.”

Manchester United are looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after having finished second and without a trophy last term.

