Kieran Trippier is confident of joining Manchester United from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 30-year-old England full-back has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club this summer after he helped Atletico to win the league title last season.

Trippier was a key player for England at Euro 2020 as he helped Gareth Southgate’s men to reach the final, making one assist in five appearances for the Three Lions at the tournament.

The former Tottenham full-back made six assists in 28 La Liga games last season as he helped them to beat the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona to the Spanish title.

Trippier has been touted as a possible target for Manchester United this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares his side for the new campaign.

Eurosport journalist Jones claims that Atletico Madrid could be willing to do business with the Red Devils this summer but they will want to bring in a replacement for Trippier before considering a deal.

Speaking on the Football Terrace Podcast last week, Jones said: “The Trippier deal is already in motion. Atletico know the stance of the player and the club.

“They basically have to find a replacement for Trippier so he can go. They won’t let him go otherwise.

“I’m told Trippier is reasonably confident it will happen even though publicly the stance is Trippier isn’t for sale.”

Manchester United, who confirmed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund on Friday, will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

