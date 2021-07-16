Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The midfielder enjoyed an impressive campaign with England at Euro 2020 as the 22-year-old helped Gareth Southgate’s men to reach the final against Italy.

Rice started seven games for the Three Lions at the tournament and his impressive displays in the middle of the park for the national team came after he scored two goals and made one assist in 32 Premier League games for the Hammers last term.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea FC in the past and Manchester United have also been touted as a possible destination for the England international.

Now, McGarry has claimed that Manchester United made their interest in Rice known at the start of the summer but it remains to be seen whether they will make a concrete bid for the midfielder or not.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 13 July, McGarry said: “Rice was the subject of very, very intense interest from Chelsea when [Frank] Lampard was in charge of the team. That interest subsided once he left the job. [Thomas] Tuchel appears to be satisfied with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho as his double pivot.

“But it is our information at the Transfer Window Podcast that Manchester United expressed their interest in Rice before his very successful and impressive campaign with England over the course of the Euros.

“The problem or the difficulty for Manchester United is two-fold.

“One is that they have some very highly plaid players who currently play in that position in defensive midfield and secondly, West Ham will no doubt value Rice at around £70m-80m, which is a very substantial fee in Manchester United’s budget when they’re already trying to buy a striker. They’ve already agreed a £73m transfer of Sancho as well.”

Rice made a total of 35 appearances in all competitions for West Ham United last season.

Manchester United are looking to challenge for the title next term after they finished second and without a trophy last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip