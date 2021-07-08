Declan Rice would be the perfect signing for Manchester United this summer, according to Paul Parker.

The Red Devils have already begun their summer spending after agreeing a deal to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and also bringing in veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a free transfer.

Rice has earned plenty of new admirers in recent months following his fine performances for West Ham United and England.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and made one assist in 32 Premier League games for the Hammers last season and has been a regular starter for England at Euro 2020.

Rice played the full game as he helped England to claim a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Wednesday night at Wembley and secure their place in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Manchester United should be pursuing a deal to sign Rice from West Ham this summer, according to their former player Parker.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Express, Parker said: “There’s a way of just being that defensive player, but then as well there’s another way of being a midfield player who can break into the attacking third.

“United haven’t got that player, so if they’re going to go into the marketplace you have to look at Declan Rice.

“It’s all about someone young, and if you were to go and spend the Sancho money on him, you would have got someone who is proven in the Premier League. Everyone talks about him and knows about him.”

He continued: “Declan Rice, take the dust off of it, is a box-to-box player. You can use that because that’s exactly what it is.

“He’s not just content sitting in there to think he’s doing his job, sideways, square passes and back, dropping into the back four to give it back to a centre-half then run off and just get your stats up.

“He actually wants to make things happen on the edge of the box, and the bonus is that he’s willing to run back and recover as well if things were to break down.”

Manchester United will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

