Declan Rice is a transfer target for Manchester United this summer but the Red Devils will likely have to sell players to make room for the midfielder in their squad, according to Ian McGarry.

The 22-year-old midfielder earned lots of praise for his performances for England at Euro 2020 as he helped Gareth Southgate’s men to reach the final of the tournament.

His call-up to the England squad came after he enjoyed a sparkling campaign for West Ham, scoring two goals and making one assist in 32 Premier League games for the Hammers.

Rice’s top form has caused him to be linked with a possible move away from the London Stadium, with Chelsea FC having been credited with an interest in the midfielder while Frank Lampard was still in charge.

Now, Castles has suggested that Manchester United could hold an interest in signing Rice this summer but any move will likely require the Red Devils to make space in their squad first.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said of Rice: “I think he is an obviously individual to have on Manchester United’s recruitment list when they want to improve in central midfield, just as it’s obvious for them to have Jules Kounde and Raphael Varane on their recruitment list for central defence and Erling Haaland on their recruitment list for centre-forward before they decided to step away because the deal would cost too much money this summer.

“That’s where Chelsea have been clever. They’ve said that they’re not going to wait and win this on salary when multiple clubs try next summer for Haaland with a reduced release clause at Dortmund. They want to get the deal done now and outbid everyone else.

“I find it difficult to see Manchester United go to those financial levels for Declan Rice when they need to make room in midfield.

“The questions is, what happens to Paul Pogba? That is something that is, to a certain extent, out of their control as we’ve detailed to a great extent to this podcast.

“Pogba’s preference is to go to Real Madrid and there are a very limited number of clubs that he’d be prepared to go to. Max Allegri would be interested in bringing him back to Juventus. There is talk about PSG…

“One of the options that is clear to him is to run down his contract this year and leave for nothing and see which of those clubs he can get to.

“Manchester United aren’t in control of the Pogba situation. If Manchester United were able to sell him this summer or wrap him into a deal for another player, maybe there is room for the Declan Rice deal to happen.

“I would expect that midfield position to be filled by someone who would cost less money although Declan Rice is a good fit.”

Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table last season and without a trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

