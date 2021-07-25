Dietmar Hamann is expecting Jadon Sancho to have an instant impact at Manchester United next season following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old England international finally completed his big-money transfer to Old Trafford last week after months of speculation linking him with the move.

Sancho will be looking to hit the ground running at Old Trafford as he looks to try and help Manchester United sustain a Premier League title challenge next season.

The England winger scored eight goals and made 11 assists in the Bundesliga last season and he will now be preparing to link up with his new team-mates at Old Trafford back in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester City star Hamann feels that the stage is set for Sancho to be a big hit at Manchester United and he feels that his arrival could help to bring the best out of the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the Racing Post, as quoted by Metro, Hamann said: “It’s a big season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United too and I expect Jadon Sancho to be a star at Old Trafford.

“I’ve rarely seen a winger who can beat his man so easily, he drops the shoulder and just walks past defenders.

“Sancho could galvanise the likes of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba at United too. Having watched him in the Bundesliga, he makes other players better, creating chances and pulling defenders out of position, and we saw glimpses of that in England’s quarter-final win against Ukraine at Euro 2020.

“I was surprised that he was on the periphery of that tournament, he would be my first choice as a manager.

“In my view, not only is Sancho England’s best winger, he’s the best winger in world football and United fans should be very excited about his return to Manchester.”

Manchester United, who finished second in the Premier League last season and without a trophy, will take on Leeds United in their Premier League opener on 14 August.

