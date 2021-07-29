'Rumours are fake': Fabrizio Romano says Man United are not looking to sign Erling Haaland

Fabrizio Romano plays down talk of Man United looking to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 29 July 2021, 05:15 UK
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland (Photo: BT Sport)

Manchester United are not looking to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old’s future has been a talking point this summer following his spectacular form for the German club in recent months.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists for Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season and also netted 10 times in the Champions League.

The Norway international has been linked with a possible move to the Premier League this summer, with both Manchester United and Chelsea FC among the clubs to have been credited with an interest in the forward.

Some recent reports have suggested that Manchester United may be willing to offer Anthony Martial in part-exchange for a deal to sign Haaland this summer.

However, Romano has poured cold water on that speculation and says that Manchester United do not currently hold a serious interest in the striker.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “[The] Haaland and Manchester United rumours are fake. I see Martial swap deal [reports].

“I don’t know where these rumours are coming from but there is nothing with Manchester United.”

Manchester United, who finished second in the table last season, announced that they had agreed a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid on Tuesday night, after they completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano: Raphael Varane set to sign five-year deal with Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'He is their number one target': David Ornstein gives update on Arsenal link to Aaron Ramsdale
Thomas Tuchel
Journalist reveals why Chelsea FC pulled out of race to sign Real Madrid star
Thomas Tuchel
Steve Nicol: Chelsea FC will have to make this signing before the new season
Kai Havertz
'This is the next step: Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz
Related Articles

Home »
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Photo: Raphael Varane / Instagram)
Fabrizio Romano: Raphael Varane set to sign five-year deal with Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'He is their number one target': David Ornstein gives update on Arsenal link to Aaron Ramsdale
Thomas Tuchel
Journalist reveals why Chelsea FC pulled out of race to sign Real Madrid star
Thomas Tuchel
Steve Nicol: Chelsea FC will have to make this signing before the new season
Kai Havertz
'This is the next step: Thomas Tuchel sends message to Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network