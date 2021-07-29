Manchester United are not looking to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old’s future has been a talking point this summer following his spectacular form for the German club in recent months.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists for Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season and also netted 10 times in the Champions League.

The Norway international has been linked with a possible move to the Premier League this summer, with both Manchester United and Chelsea FC among the clubs to have been credited with an interest in the forward.

Some recent reports have suggested that Manchester United may be willing to offer Anthony Martial in part-exchange for a deal to sign Haaland this summer.

However, Romano has poured cold water on that speculation and says that Manchester United do not currently hold a serious interest in the striker.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “[The] Haaland and Manchester United rumours are fake. I see Martial swap deal [reports].

“I don’t know where these rumours are coming from but there is nothing with Manchester United.”

Manchester United, who finished second in the table last season, announced that they had agreed a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid on Tuesday night, after they completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip