Frank Lampard tells Man United they have signed a ‘special’ player

Frank Lampard believes that Manchester United have signed a “special” player in Jadon Sancho after they agreed a deal for the England winger last week.

Manchester United finally reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign the 21-year-old winger after having been linked with a move to bring him to Old Trafford for more than a year.

It is believed that the Red Devils are set to pay a transfer fee in the region of £73m to bring the attacker to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund, and the move is set to be officially completed once Sancho has returned from England duty at Euro 2020.

Sancho made his first start of the tournament for the Three Lions on Saturday as he helped them to claim a dominant 4-0 victory over Ukraine in Rome in the quarter-finals.

The right winger was a threat throughout as he played the full 90 minutes to help Gareth Southgate’s men set up a semi-final showdown against Denmark this week.

Former Chelsea FC boss Lampard was impressed by what he saw from Sancho for the Three Lions and thinks that Manchester United have made an excellent signing.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Lampard said: “I think there’s a natural balance and acceleration in him, and movement. This is not the norm.

“And fortunately for England now in our squad we have a few players like this, these incredible talents in attacking areas.

“But he completely vindicates Gareth’s decision to play him today, because of what he brought. He wanted a bit of something more direct, he wanted a right footer, he wanted someone off the side.

“As Rio [Ferdinand] says, the maturity for a young kid to come in and show it in a game of this level says a lot about his mentality as well.

“We’ve got a special player coming to the Premier League.”

