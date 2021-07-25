Erling Haaland has taken to social media to wish Jadon Sancho all the best after he completed his transfer to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old was officially unveiled as a Manchester United player on Friday after more than a year of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Sancho joins the Red Devils in a £73m deal and he has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further year.

The England international has been brought in by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he bids to steer the Red Devils towards a Premier League title challenge next season.

Sancho played alongside Haaland at Dortmund after the Norway international joined the German side from RB Salzburg back in January 2020.

And the Norwegian attacker says he is looking forward to seeing his former team-mate “shine” at Old Trafford in the seasons to come.

Haaland shared a photo of the pair playing for Dortmund together on Instagram and wrote the caption: “@sanchooo10, good luck on your next journey bro, we had some good times together! Can’t wait to see you shine!”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

