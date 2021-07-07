Nedum Onuoha believes that Tom Heaton will end up being Manchester United’s number two goalkeeper next season following his summer move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United confirmed the signing of the 35-year-old shot-stopper last week on a free transfer after his contract at Aston Villa expired.

Heaton began his youth career at Manchester United back in 2002 and has played for the likes of Cardiff, Bristol, Burnley and Aston Villa during his career.

Heaton will join Dean Henderson and David De Gea at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to pick his first-choice goalkeeper for next season.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for both Henderson and De Gea, with neither goalkeeper having confidently held down the number one spot at Old Trafford last season.

Onuoha believes that one of Henderson or De Gea is likely to leave Manchester United this summer and that will make room for Heaton to be the back-up goalkeeper.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Onuoha said: “Tom Heaton has just signed for Manchester United.

“This is a guy who has come through the Manchester United academy. He was there at the start.

“He has played for Aston Villa and played a tonne of games in the Premier League.

“He has gone back there. He is somebody who might not be number one but I predict that he’ll be number two.

“It does seem like one of the goalkeepers will be going because I don’t think Heaton will be number three.”

Heaton, who was born in Chester, has three senior England caps to his name.

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the title next season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip