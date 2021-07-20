Danny Mills has questioned Manchester United’s move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, claiming that the England international is unlikely to provide much of an upgrade on the existing attacking options at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have agreed a deal to bring the 21-year-old England winger back to the Premier League after having been linked with a swoop to sign the attacker for months.

Sancho will be hoping to hit the ground running at Manchester United as he looks to help the Red Devils challenge for the Premier League title next season after they ended up second and trophyless last term.

The England international was part of the Three Lions’ squad at Euro 2020 and he missed a penalty in the shootout defeat by Italy in the final at Wembley earlier this month.

Sancho scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games for Dortmund last season and he will be hoping to have a positive impact in the English top flight next term.

However, Mills is not convinced that Sancho offers much of an upgrade on the existing options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mills said: “With Sancho, what does he add that you haven’t already got in those positions [at Manchester United]?

“Will he do it in the Premier League? I don’t know. What’s he going to get, 10 to 15 goals? I don’t see it being much more than that. That’s probably a similar return to Mason Greenwood or Marcus Rashford, you’re not doubling the goal tally are you?

“I accept he’s possibly an upgrade or a slightly better player than those and might cause one of two more problems but I don’t think Jadon Sancho alone takes you from second, third or fourth to first.”

Manchester United will take on Leeds United at Old Trafford in their opening game of the season on 14 August.

