Peter Crouch has warned Manchester United’s owners that it will take more than the big-money signing of Jadon Sancho to appease the club’s supporters.

The Red Devils confirmed on Thursday that they had agreed a deal in principle to sign right winger Sancho, 21, from Borussia Dortmund in a move believed to be worth around £73m.

Manchester United have been relentlessly linked with a move for Sancho in recent months and it will be a relief for United fans to see the deal finally go through.

Attentions will then inevitably turn towards the rest of the summer transfer window and the other players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bring in order to bolster his squad.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Crouch believes that the problems at Manchester United stem from the owners and simply making some big-money signings this summer will not cut it.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Crouch said: “It’s the summer transfer window and that means Manchester United will be linked with some of the biggest names on the planet.

“This year it’s Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Eduardo Camavinga. They’ve got loads of cash to spend and it looks like they might actually use it this time.

“Sancho seems to be a done deal from Borussia Dortmund for £73m, but big-money transfers won’t change United fans’ perception of the Glazer family.

“The owners’ problems are too deep-rooted to be solved just by spending a few quid. They cannot buy the fans’ happiness.

“Look, it’s a positive step and I think United fans will love Sancho, but the damage has been done over the years and looks impossible to rebuild.

“They’ve spent loads of money on players before, but recruitment has been poor. How many average centre backs do they have?

“Edinson Cavani is class but he’s not a long-term solution. Their entire way of running the club is what angers United fans.”

Manchester United are being linked with a host of other players this summer as they look to build a team capable of winning the title next season.

The Red Devils finished in second place and 12 points behind Manchester City last term as they ended up without a trophy once again.

