Rio Ferdinand has expressed his delight at seeing Manchester United agree a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils are widely reported to have agreed a fee in principle of around £73m after having long been linked with a move to land the 21-year-old England international.

According to reports, Sancho is set to sign a five-year contract with the Red Devils as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolsters his attacking options at Old Trafford.

Sancho was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last year but a transfer failed to materialise as he ended up staying at Dortmund for another season.

He scored eight goals and made 11 assists in the Bundesliga for the German club and he will now be aiming to prove himself in the Premier League with the Red Devils.

Ferdinand has now expressed his delight at seeing Manchester United close in on the talented 21-year-old winger.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Sancho’s arrived, Sancho’s here! I feel beautiful man.

“This boy, just look at his stats, they don’t lie. In terms of goal involvements he was the second most over three seasons – that’s a fact.

“He’s got to convert that to the Premier League which is difficult, we’ve seen that, but listen, I believe in Jadon Sancho man.

“Since he was a kid, he’s had hot press, hot expectations, he had the bravery to leave Man City and go abroad. Personality, character.”

Asked what advice he would give to Sancho, Ferdinand added: “I don’t need to tell him this because he loves his football, but work hard and make sure everything you do is about being a success at Manchester United and being the best you can be.

“Don’t let nothing sidetrack you. Be yourself, entertain and the end product is what you’re about. Bring that to the table.

“The energy and the focus should be solely on football. Just immerse yourself in everything about the club, man.”

Sancho, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, will be hoping to be involved in a Premier League title challenge with the Red Devils next season.

