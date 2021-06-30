Manchester United are close to completing the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have once again been relentlessly linked with a move to bring the England international to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad ahead of next season.

Sancho was strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford last year but a move failed to materialise despite the speculation.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top young attacking talents.

He scored eight goals and made 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga games for Dortmund last season and also netted twice in the Champions League.

Now, respected Italian journalist Romano has claimed that a deal for Manchester United to land the winger is close and that it should be confirmed in the coming days.

Posting on his Twitter account on Tuesday night, Romano wrote: “Jadon Sancho deal loading… agent @MarcusRashford knows. #MUFC

“Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will be in direct contact in the next hours in order to complete also final details of the agreement/payment structure [around €90m].”

Manchester United are aiming to be able to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

