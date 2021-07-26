Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to fans about Man United signing Jadon Sancho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man United's signing of Jadon Sancho shows the club "mean business"

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Monday 26 July 2021, 21:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Manchester United’s signing of Jadon Sancho shows that the Red Devils “mean business” in the Premier League next season.

The Red Devils officially announced the signing of the England international earlier this month after long-term speculation linking him with a transfer to Old Trafford.

Sancho, 21, has signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils, who also have the option to extend the deal by a further year, and the transfer is believed to have been worth around £73m.

Solskjaer is aiming to steer Manchester United to a Premier League title challenge next season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

And the Red Devils boss, who himself recently signed a new deal with the Old Trafford outfit, believes that the signing of the England winger highlights the club’s ambition in the coming months.

Asked about the signing of Sancho, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “It shows the fans that we mean business.

“We hope that we’ve got one of the best forwards in England for the next 10, 12 years. We’ve got Marcus – 23, we’ve got Mason who is a young lad.

“So we have got an English core there and then we’ve got the added experience with Edinson, Anthony, Bruno, Jesse is coming back. So I think the forward line is looking really good.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United at Old Trafford on 14 August.

