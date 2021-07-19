Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Jesse Lingard is in his plans for the Manchester United team next season.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a fruitful six-month loan spell at West Ham United last term after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Solskjaer.

Lingard impressed during his stint in east London and scored nine goals and made four assists for the Hammers in 16 Premier League games.

The English attacking midfielder has now returned to Manchester United ahead of the new season and despite having been linked with a permanent move away from Old Trafford, he now looks set to stay at Old Trafford and fight for a spot in the first team.

Red Devils boss Solskjaer has now indicated that Lingard will be part of his plans for next season and he has been impressed by his attitude since his six-month spell in the capital.

Speaking in an interview quoted by talkSPORT, Solskjaer said: “Jesse is a Man United player.

“He wants to fight for his place. He has come back bright, bubbly, loads of energy, confident.

“Everyone saw what he did towards the end of last season at West Ham. He is still in my plans.”

Lingard will be hoping to play a significant role in the Manchester United team next season as the Red Devils aim to try and challenge for the Premier League title.

Manchester United, who have not won the title since 2013, finished second and without a trophy last term.

