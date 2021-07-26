‘The next one will be’: Journalist delivers update on Man United’s search for next signing

Manchester United will look to bring in a new defender as their next signing before turning their attentions to midfield, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title next term.

Manchester United have already completed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a £73m transfer and speculation linking the Red Devils with a host of other players continues.

The Old Trafford outfit have been credited with an interest in signing the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Leon Goretzka and Declan Rice over the last few weeks.

However, Italian journalist Romano believes that the Red Devils are currently focused on bringing in a new centre-half and landing a new midfielder is not their top priority.

Asked about the rumours linking Bayern Munich’s Goretzka with a move to Old Trafford, Romano said on the Don Robbie YouTube Channel: “I think it won’t be easy to sign him from Bayern Munich.

“Of course, we have a lot of rumours about Manchester United signing midfielders. One day [it] is Camavinga, one day [it] is Saul [Niguez], one day [it] is Gortezka, one day [it] is Rice because they’re looking for a midfielder this summer.

“It’s not their next priority. The next one will be the centre-half and then they will jump into the situation of the midfielder.

“So, in my opinion, they will look at opportunities.

“Gortezka could be an opportunity because he is out of contract in 2022. He still has no agreement with Bayern.

“What I’m told is Bayern are still working on a deal… Manchester United like the player as they like Camavinga and Saul but now [it] is not a priority.”

Manchester United, who finished second in the Premier League table last season, will kick off their campaign with a home clash against Leeds on 14 August.

