‘No, to be honest’: Juan Mata makes honest admission to Man United supporters

Juan Mata has admitted that he had to think hard about his decision to sign a new one-year contract with Manchester United.

The Spanish playmaker has agreed a one-year extension at Old Trafford to keep him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2022 after the clock ticked down on his previous deal.

Mata could have left the club on a free transfer when his previous contract expired but the 33-year-old instead opted to take up Manchester United’s offer of a new deal and remain at Old Trafford.

The midfielder will be hoping to gain some regular first team football next season after he was limited to only six starts in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term.

In total, Mata made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils last term, scoring three goals and making two assists.

Manchester United announced that they had extended Mata’s contract soon after they confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

Now, Mata has admitted that he had to carefully consider his options before committing to the Red Devils for another 12 months.

Asked whether the decision to stay at Manchester United was a no-brainer, Mata said: “No, to be honest. You have to think about it.

“Of course, because I was a free agent at the end of my contract and, as is normal in the football world, you receive some calls from different clubs and think about maybe potential new stages in your career but, on the other hand, the feeling of being at this club and especially because of how last season went, probably the most difficult season in my life, it didn’t feel natural to me to leave that way.

“Of course, also I’m staying because I still believe I can give so much to the team and I think the club believes the same.

“I’m very, very hopeful and excited to still win trophies here. It’s very special to be a player at this club and it’s even more special to win trophies and that’s why I’m here and all the players are here.”

Mata added: “I feel really happy and excited and fresh and energised for a new season.

“I didn’t know that it was the ninth [season] already, but time flies.

“Of course I’ve lived many good moments at this club, other difficult ones, but yes, I’m staying and I’m very much looking forward for what I hope will be a good season for the team and for myself.”

