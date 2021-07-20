Manchester United are likely to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this summer but may have to be patient before completing a deal, according to reporter Mark Ogden.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the 30-year-old full-back from Atletico Madrid this summer as they consider trying to lure him back to the Premier League.

Trippier played a key role for Atletico Madrid last season as he helped them to win the La Liga title, and he was also a mainstay in the England team at Euro 2020.

The former Spurs star made six assists in 28 La Liga games last term and he made one assist in five appearances for the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

ESPN reporter Ogden has now stated his belief that Manchester United could well get a deal over the line for Trippier this summer, but it may take some time to be concluded.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Ogden said: “I think Trippier is one that Manchester United have wanted for quite a long time.

“The issue there is whether they can persuade Atletico Madrid to drop their asking price or escape clause.

“I think Trippier wants to come back. He’s from Bury so he’s a local boy. He supported Manchester United as a kid. I think he wants to come home. At the moment, Atletico want too much for a player who is pushing 30.

“I think Manchester United have to be patient but Trippier could and will probably happen.”

Manchester United are looking to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season after they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip