Kieran Trippier has his “heart set” on a move to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 30-year-old was one of England’s top performers at Euro 2020 and he helped the Three Lions to reach the final of the tournament against Italy earlier this month.

The England international also played a key role in the Atletico Madrid team last season as he made 28 appearances and made six assists to help Diego Simeone’s men win the Spanish league title.

Trippier has been touted as a potential target for Manchester United this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ponders adding to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

According to O’Rourke, the player himself is keen on a move and is pushing for it to happen sooner rather than later.

Speaking on the Football Terrace Podcast, O’Rourke said: “Kieran Trippier is really pushing for this move to happen. He has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

“He is hoping the two clubs can come to some type of agreement to allow him to return to the Premier League.

“It’s not cut and dry, this one. Atletico are in no real rush to sell Trippier. They don’t need to. Financially they’re OK. They just won the league so they want to retain the Spanish title.

“Diego Simeone is a big fan of Trippier. He can play at right-back, left-back and his set-pieces as well…

“The fee will be the major issue and stumbling block to this one happening. Manchester United had a real cheeky bid of between £10m and £12m turned down a few months ago.

“It went quiet because Atletico were pricing him out of a move. It’s gathering a bit of pace again now.

“Manchester United could come back in with a new offer for Trippier of around £18m. I think it’s still quite short of Atletico’s valuation of the England international. I was told a couple of weeks ago it was £35m or nothing.

“So whether Man United keep making these bids and Atletico decide to decrease their valuation of the player and the player kicks up a stink that he wants to move then it might happen.

:As things stand right now, I’d expect Trippier to remain an Atletico player for next season.”

Trippier made eight assists in 42 games for club and country last season.

Manchester United are set to kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

