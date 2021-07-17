There is “nothing” to the speculation linking Manchester United with a move to sign Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Napoli this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the 27-year-old Italy international this year, with Manchester United apparently contacting the player’s agent back in March to sound out a potential deal.

The versatile defender made six appearances for Italy at Euro 2020 as he helped Roberto Mancini’s men to win the tournament, defeating England in the final last weekend.

Di Lorenzo has been in good form for Napoli lately and he scored three goals and made six assists in 36 Serie A games for the Italian side last season.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make a move to land the defender this summer, but Italian journalist Romano has now appeared to indicate that a deal looks unlikely.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said about the reports linking Di Lorenzo with a move to Old Trafford: “There are a lot of rumours.

“He has always been an interesting player in Serie A, I would say. He plays for Napoli. He was always good.

“Napoli are keeping the players so there is nothing between Manchester United and Di Lorenzo. The agent has confirmed the position. Di Lorenzo wants to stay in Napoli and extend his contract until 2026.”

Di Lorenzo made a total of 49 appearances in all competitions for Napoli last season before his involvement at Euro 2020 with Italy.

