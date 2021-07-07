Gabriele Marcotti reacts to talk of Man United midfielder joining Real Madrid on loan

Gabriel Marcotti has played down suggestions that Donny van de Beek could leave Manchester United to sign for Real Madrid on loan this summer.

The Dutch midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a talking point in recent weeks after a mixed debut season at the club following his move to England from Ajax last summer.

Van de Beek was limited to just four starts in the Premier League last season and he only made 15 starts in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 24-year-old would have been hoping for some more regular game-time and his quiet first season in England has led to speculation linking him with a move away.

Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in landing Van de Beek on loan, possibly as part of a deal for Manchester United to sign defender Raphael Varane from the Spanish giants.

However, ESPN reporter Marcotti has played down suggestions that the midfielder could be set to move to the Bernabeu on a temporary deal this summer.

Asked about Van de Beek joining Real Madrid on loan, Marcotti told ESPN FC: “It makes zero sense. I mean, unless you like Van de Beek enough that you think you can rehabilitate him.

“He could be part of the Varane deal; you say ‘we’ll give you Varane and we’ll take Van de Beek’. It would be case closed.

“You don’t take him on loan and if Van de Beek plays really well, they might want him back or sell him to someone else. That part doesn’t make sense [for Real Madrid].

“I do think Van de Beek would benefit from going on loan somewhere just maybe not Real Madrid. Maybe we can send him to Sevilla with Julen Lopetegui the former Real Madrid manager or Everton. I wouldn’t mind seeing him there.

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

