Manchester United have held “informal talks” about signing Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of possible signings this summer as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of a title challenge next season.

The 18-year-old Camavinga has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils in recent days as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ponders adding to his midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Camavinga was a regular fixture in the Rennes team last season and he scored one goal and made two assists in 35 Ligue 1 games for the French club.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing the teenager this summer as the clock ticks down on his contract with Rennes.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Tuesday 6 July, Sheth said: “Manchester United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

“Camavinga can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, and United have held informal talks with his representatives.

“Camavinga has entered the final year of his contract and Rennes want him to sign a new deal.

“As it stands, United have not made an official offer for Camavinga or [Raphael] Varane and Sky Sports News has been told both arriving at Old Trafford – while not impossible – seem ‘remote in reality’.

“It’s a very delicate situation for Rennes.”

Camavinga made a total of 40 appearances in all competitions for Rennes last season, including notching up four starts in the Champions League for the Ligue 1 club.

