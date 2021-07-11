Manchester United are keen on a move to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes because he will be out of contract next year, according to reporter Julien Laurens.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in signing the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sets about bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

The defensive midfielder’s current contract at the French club is set to expire next summer and the Ligue 1 side will be wary of losing the teenager on a free transfer next year.

Camavinga scored one goal and made two assists in 35 Ligue 1 games for the French club last season and he could be set for a move to the Premier League this summer.

Now, ESPN reporter Laurens has delivered an update on Camavinga’s situation this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also said to be interested in the promising teenage midfielder.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Laurens said of Camavinga: “Manchester United are keen on him because he’s got a year left on his contract.

“He isn’t going to extend at Rennes. It’s a good time to go and get him at quite a low price.

“There are other clubs like PSG interested. The fact that he’s with Jonathan Barnett (Gareth Bale’s agent) maybe opens some doors. He can write his own ticket.”

Manchester United have already begun their summer spending by agreeing a deal in principle to sign winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

