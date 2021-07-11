Fabrizio Romano issues update on Man United interest in Real Madrid star

Manchester United are still waiting to hear back from Real Madrid on their price tag for Raphael Varane and the inclusion of Donny van de Beek has not been discussed as part of any deal, according Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for the France international in recent weeks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options at the back ahead of next season.

Varane’s situation at Real Madrid has become a talking point due to the fact that his current contract at The Bernabeu is set to expire at the end of next season.

It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will remain at the Bernabeu and sign a new deal or if he will be sold by the Spanish side this summer.

It had been suggested that Van de Beek could be used as a makeweight in a potential deal but according to Italian journalist Romano, that is not the case.

Posting on Twitter on Friday, Romano said: “Donny Van de Beek has NOT been discussed between Manchester United and Real Madrid as player included in the negotiations for Raphael Varane.

“Man Utd asked for Varane one week ago on direct contact – but there’s still no official bid, waiting for Real price tag.”

Varane, 28, scored two goals in 31 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid last season.

The defender was part of the France squad who were knocked out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in last 16 this summer.

