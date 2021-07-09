Dimitar Berbatov tells Man United to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United

Dimitar Berbatov would like to see Man United make a move to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United this summer

Friday 9 July 2021, 22:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Dimitar Berbatov has urged Manchester United to make a move to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United following his impressive performances for England at Euro 2020.

The 25-year-old has been a regular fixture in Gareth Southgate’s team at the tournament and has started all six of the Three Lions’ games to help them reach the final.

Phillips was once again in impressive form on Wednesday night as he helped England to come from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over Denmark after extra-time at Wembley in the semi-finals.

The midfielder will now be hoping to start once again when England host Italy in Sunday’s showdown with Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Phillips was in good form for Leeds United last season as he scored one goal and made two assists in 29 Premier League games for the Whites to help them stay in the English top flight.

Now, former Manchester United star Berbatov has revealed his admiration for the defensive midfielder and he feels that the Red Devils should be considering a move to land the England international this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “Kalvin Phillips stood out again too [in the 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark].

“He’s been one of the players of the tournament and, sooner or later, I expect him to leave Leeds for a bigger club.

“Offers will come in for him after the tournament. He is playing with maturity, agility, knowing when to run with the ball and when to pass.

“I would like to see him sign for Manchester United.”

