Manchester United retain an interest in signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer despite their deal for Raphael Varane, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils announced on Tuesday night that they had agreed a deal to sign France international Varane from Real Madrid for a fee believed to be worth an initial £34m.

Varane is set to become Manchester United’s second major signing of the summer after they agreed a deal to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, French defender Kounde’s future has also been a talking point in recent weeks, with the 22-year-old having been linked with a possible move to the Premier League.

According to Castles, Manchester United had an initial bid for the defender rejected by Sevilla earlier in the transfer window but they could still return with a fresh offer despite adding Varane to their squad.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast this week, Castles said: “Manchester United made an informal offer to Sevilla as we reported some weeks ago. It was rejected by the Spanish club because it was insufficient.

“Man United are adding Raphael Varane at centre-half having agreed a fee with Real Madrid.

“Kounde could fit into their squad because he can play at right-back as well which is a position that Solskjaer wants to strengthen.

“[It is] one of the many positions Solskjaer wants to strengthen.”

Manchester United are looking to challenge for the Premier League title after their second-placed finish last season.

The Red Devils will kick off their top-flight campaign with a home clash against Leeds United at Old Trafford on 14 August.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip