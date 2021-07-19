Real Madrid are prepared to let Raphael Varane leave the club this summer as Manchester United step up their interest in the defender, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to bring Varane to Old Trafford this summer as they look to bolster their options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

The 28-year-old France international is out of contract at Real Madrid next summer and the Spanish side are likely to want to resolve his future one way or another in the current transfer window.

Manchester United have already begun their summer spending by agreeing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and it now remains to be seen who else the Red Devils will land before the start of the new campaign.

Journalist Castles has now claimed that Real Madrid are open to selling Varane this summer, and that Manchester United could well end up landing the defender ahead of the new campaign.

He also went on claim that Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur could throw a spanner in the works as they consider entering the race to land the France international.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “The latest I’m told is that Varane has said to [Real Madrid president Florentino] Perez that he wants to leave the club. He wants to be allowed to discuss the offers from Manchester United for his services this summer.

“The guidance I have from Real Madrid is that Perez wants to draw a line under this. We said all along, Real Madrid were trying to work out Varane’s true intentions… Perez is saying that he won’t now provide Varane with a new contract and he wants to sell the player.

“He doesn’t want to lose him for nothing in a year’s time. The key is to avoid that scenario because finances are very important to Real Madrid. The price I’m told Real Madrid are prepared to accept is €50m, which is close to the number Manchester United think they can get Varane for. £40m is the price that has been coming out of Manchester United in the last few days. The player is available.

“Another bit of guidance I have is that there’s competition for his services. One of the clubs who are exploring the possibility of doing a deal is Tottenham.

“It would seem initially extremely strange given the cost involved, particularly salary cost, and Tottenham’s financial position which Daniel Levy has spoken about openly…

“If Varane is on the market, you have the potential of a large influx of cash from Man City [from Harry Kane deal]. You can spend that and taken on Manchester United for the signature of a super player and who could make a substantial difference to the defence. You can see why they’re exploring that.”

