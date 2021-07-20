Manchester United are not likely to complete a move to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer, according to ESPN reporter Mark Ogden.

Neves’ future at Wolves has been a source of speculation this summer and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in landing the defensive midfielder.

Manchester United have also been touted as a possible destination for Neves this summer as the speculation about the 24-year-old’s future continues.

The Portuguese midfielder enjoyed a solid campaign with Wolves last season under Nuno Espirito Santo, as he scored five goals and made one assist in 36 Premier League games for the West Midlands club.

However, despite suggestions that Manchester United could be interested in Neves this summer, ESPN reporter Ogden has played down the chances of the Red Devils making a move.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Ogden said: “I think Neves is an unlikely one right now.

“They’ve lost the manager Nuno. I think Wolves will have to keep some of their players.

“As good a player as Neves is, I’m not quite sure he’s destined for Manchester United.”

Neves made 39 appearances in all competitions for Wolves last season and was also called up to the Portugal squad for Euro 2020, where he featured as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against France at the end of June.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

