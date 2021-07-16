Donny van de Beek’s future at Manchester United is a “50/50” situation, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old endured something of a disappointing debut campaign in the Premier League last term after having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax last summer.

Van de Beek was limited to just four starts in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and he ended up scoring one goal and making one assist in 19 top-flight games in total for the Red Devils.

His lack of playing time last season has led to some suggestions that he could be on the way out of Old Trafford this summer, with Real Madrid and Arsenal both touted as a possible destinations for the Dutchman.

However, Italian reporter Romano has now insisted that as things stand, Van de Beek is set to stay at Old Trafford – although the situation could change if there is a bid from a foreign club in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Van De Beek has always been so professional at Manchester United. He’s always been focused on the team.

“So he’s a fantastic guy. Manchester United love him. It’s a 50/50 situation.

“He has the chance to leave if an important bid comes in but he has the chance to stay at Manchester United.

“He will not be included in the [Raphael] Varane deal with Real Madrid. It’s not something they’re discussing.

“The rumours about Arsenal aren’t true. He’s not going to Arsenal. Let’s see if a club from another league will try for Van De Beek.”

Van de Beek made a total of 36 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions last season and scored one goal and made one assist.

