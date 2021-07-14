Manchester United have still not tabled an official bid to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid but continue to hold an interest in the defender, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 28-year-old centre-half this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of next season.

Varane’s situation at Real Madrid has become a talking point due to the fact that his current contract at the Bernabeu is due to expire next summer.

Despite all of the media speculation, there is yet to be any official word from Varane or either of the two clubs on the France international’s situation beyond this summer.

Now, Romano has revealed that there has, as yet, been no official bid from Manchester United for Varane, but the Red Devils are actively in contact with the Spanish side about the possibility of signing the defender this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said: “There is still no official bid from Manchester United for Raphael Varane.

“They’re waiting for the players to come back from holidays. They want to talk with Varane. They want to understand his position on a potential new contract.

“His desire is to try something different but let’s see what happens after he’s spoken to Real Madrid.

“Varane will confirm the idea of leaving the club and trying something different. Manchester United will make a proposal.

“Personal terms are not an issue for Varane with Manchester United. Of course, Manchester United have been talking about a deal with his agents for months because they have a good relationship.

“At the moment it’s not about the personal terms but Real Madrid and Manchester United.

“Manchester United made a direct approach to ask Real Madrid about Varane some days ago but [it’s about] when they will make an official bid. We will see. It will take some days.”

Varane scored two goals in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season and made four appearances for France at Euro 2020.

