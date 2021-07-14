Fabrizio Romano: Man United star Luke Shaw set to be handed new contract

Fabrizio Romano says Man United are set to offer Luke Shaw a new contract in the coming weeks

Wednesday 14 July 2021, 04:15 UK
Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United are poised to offer Luke Shaw a new contract this summer, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Shaw was a regular fixture in the England team at Euro 2020 and he scored the opening goal in the final against Italy before the Three Lions eventually ended up losing on penalties.

The 26-year-old made three assists and scored one goal in six games for Gareth Southgate’s men during the tournament and earned lots of praise for his performances.

Shaw was also a regular fixture in the Manchester United team last season as he helped the Red Devils to finish in second place in the Premier League by scoring one goal and making five assists in 32 top-flight games.

The former Southampton star’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and journalist Romano has now revealed that the Red Devils intend on offering the full-back a new deal.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Manchester United are going to offer him a new contract.

“It’s not yet on the table but Manchester United are going to offer one to him.

“I think he deserves it. He has an incredible season, Euros included. His future is at Manchester United.”

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Red Devils have already agreed a deal in principle to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks.

