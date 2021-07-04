Jose Mourinho rates Man United star Luke Shaw’s display for England

Jose Mourinho claimed that Luke Shaw is “playing better and better” for England after his display in England’s 4-0 Euro 2020 victory over Ukraine on Saturday.

The 25-year-old full-back made his fourth start of the tournament for Gareth Southgate’s men as he helped the Three Lions to claim a dominant victory in Rome and secure their place in the semi-finals against Denmark.

Shaw set up two of England’s goals as he played 65 minutes of the clash to help the Three Lions progress to the last four.

Mourinho has been vocal in his criticism of the Manchester United left-back in the past but the former Red Devils boss has seemingly changed his tune after Shaw’s fine performance on Saturday.

Asked about Shaw’s display against Ukraine, Mourinho said on talkSPORT: “Luke Shaw is playing better and better and better.

“I think the back four with the amazing Euros that both central midfielders are doing is more than enough to control Denmark offensively. And then you have four players to decide the creativity of the game.”

The AS Roma manager also went on warn the Three Lions that they are set to face a difficult test against Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

He continued: “Of course it was a good performance, they made it easier. As I was expecting when we spoke last time, it should have been an easy game for England.

“It was always under control. No problems at all, no injuries, no suspensions and a semi-final that of course is going to be more difficult because Denmark is a much better team than Ukraine.”

Shaw scored one goal and made five assists in 32 Premier League appearances for Manchester United last season as they finished in second place in the table and 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip