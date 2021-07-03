Harry Maguire is backing Jadon Sancho to enjoy a sparkling career with Manchester United after the Red Devils agreed a deal to land the attacker from Borussia Dortmund last week.

After months of speculation about his future, Manchester United finally confirmed that they had agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund to bring Sancho to Old Trafford this summer.

The transfer fee is widely reported to be in the region of £73m and Sancho is set to complete his move to Old Trafford after Euro 2020.

The England international is widely considered to be one of European football’s brightest young attacking talents and Manchester United fans are likely to be excited at the prospect of the 21-year-old lining up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team next season.

Maguire has been on international duty with Sancho at Euro 2020 and the Manchester United captain has expressed his delight at seeing the winger close in on a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking before England’s clash with Ukraine in the quarter-finals, Maguire said: “When he does sign, I’m sure he’s going to have a great career for United and be a big part of us being successful in the future.

“Jadon’s a top player. He has exceptional talent even though he is still really young, although he has played so many games.

“We’ve got some exceptional talent in his position in this England team so Jadon will bide his time, be patient and be ready when his opportunity comes.

“I’ve been really impressed with the way he has been working in training. He’s really putting a shift in day in day out.

“He has some great talent. He is scoring goals in the five-a-sides and so on. He’s a great lad.”

Sancho scored 16 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season.

He will now be hoping to help fire Manchester United to a Premier League title challenge after they came second and without a trophy last term.

