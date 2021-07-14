Jose Mourinho has admitted that he may have been too harsh with his treatment of Luke Shaw during his time in charge of Manchester United.

The pair had a frosty relationship at Old Trafford while Mourinho was in charge at the club between 2016 and late 2018.

Mourinho was vocal in his criticism of Shaw during his time in charge and he has continued to be quoted speaking about the England international since his time at Old Trafford came to an end.

Shaw was a consistent performer and a regular fixture in the England team at Euro 2020 as he helped Gareth Southgate’s men to make it to the final of the tournament.

The 26-year-old scored one goal and made three assists for Southgate’s men and netted the opener in the final against Italy.

His good performances at Euro 2020 followed a solid season for Manchester United, after he scored one goal and made five assists in 32 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

Mourinho has now accepted that he may have made a mistake with Shaw and was full of praise for the left-back after the Euro 2020 final ended in disappointment for the Three Lions.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Mourinho said: “I always tried to find what I considered to be the weakness of the player and sometimes I’m successful, other times I’m not.

“Other times I can create empathy with the player and get the best out of them.

“Other times the best way to get the best out of them is not to create empathy and is to try to to create some friction and to put pressure on the player.

“Maybe I was too harsh with him and he was not ready for that.

“The injury was such an incredible injury but I think in this moment where the country looks to him, and deservedly, as a left-back for the national team.

“From my side, I can only say congratulations to him because he did it by himself. For sure with the help and support of his coaches in the club and in the national team.

“I still think that he has more to give because his potential is good and now he is defending well, he knows how to defend space inside which was a weakness for him.

“His defence transition when he goes forward and the team loses the ball, his recovery back, he shows a much better intensity.

“Going forward he is more confident, better crosses.”

