Paul Merson rates Man United and Chelsea FC’s title hopes

Paul Merson believes that Manchester United and Chelsea FC are among four teams capable of winning the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils will be hoping to up their game in the Premier League next term after they finished second and without a trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, will also be looking to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the English top flight last season.

Manchester City are looking to retain their title, while Liverpool FC are aiming to wrestle the trophy back from the Citizens after their third-placed finish last season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that the title race is wide open heading into the new campaign and he thinks that any of last season’s top four could win the title next term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Merson said: “As we edge closer to the 2021-22 edition of the Premier League, I strongly believe this could be one of the tightest ones in recent memory.

“Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea can all win the title – that’s a four-way battle for the Premier League crown and I don’t expect any of them to run away with it by a margin of double-digit points.”

He continued: “Regardless of what happens in the transfer market, as I said before, I expect a really close Premier League title race.

“Another important thing to keep an eye on is when the big players return to their respective sides after their international commitments.

“Many Premier League stars represented their countries at Euro 2020 and Copa America this summer, so they could well miss a few games at the start of the new season.”

Manchester United have already begun their summer spending by agreeing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of other signings this summer as they prepare for the new campaign.

