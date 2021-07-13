Man United must challenge for the title next season, warns pundit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no choice but to lead Manchester United to a genuine Premier League title challenge next season, according to Paul Parker.

The Red Devils are looking to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table as they aim to lift the trophy for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement back in 2013.

Manchester United ended up in second place in the Premier League table and 12 points behind champions Manchester City last term as they concluded the campaign without a major trophy once again.

Solskjaer has already set about strengthening his squad this summer with the addition of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and the Red Devils continue to be linked with a number of other potential additions.

Now, former Manchester United star Parker has warned Solskjaer that the Red Devils will need to be genuine challengers for the title next season if he is to keep his position at the club.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Express, Parker said: “Ole has to compete with City next season, has to be in it all the time.

“He can’t afford to let it go and disappear as quickly as they got within sight of City. They got in that position where everyone went: ‘They’re there, they’re on top of the league’.

“United fans weren’t shouting and screaming. They knew in their own hearts that the team wasn’t really good enough to compete with City in the league.

“As much as they got there, where they were and they were above Liverpool, they knew that the team wasn’t a Manchester United team that was going to win league titles.

“They weren’t seeing what they really wanted to see. They didn’t believe in it.”

Manchester United have not lifted the Premier League trophy since Ferguson guided the club to league glory in his final season in charge back in 2012-13.

