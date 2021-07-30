Paris Saint-Germain are working on a deal to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The World Cup winning midfielder’s future has been a relentless talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s current deal is set to expire next summer and it remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old Frenchman will sign a new contract with the Red Devils or not.

Manchester United are likely to be keen to resolve Pogba’s future one way or another this summer as they look to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

PSG and Real Madrid are the two clubs to have been most regularly linked with a move to sign Pogba in recent months.

Now, reporter Castles has claimed that PSG will look to try and sign Pogba from Manchester United this summer if possible.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast earlier this week, Castles said: “My information is if you gave Pogba a choice of clubs, his first choice would be Real Madrid as it has been for some time.

“He’s been pushing Mino Raiola to get him there. Mino Raiola’s failure to get him there has resulted in problems in the relationship. It’s something we’ve talked about several times in this podcast.

“Raiola is trying to get something done for Pogba this summer. Juventus are an option because of [Max] Allegri’s return to the club but at the moment the strongest scenario is PSG.

“Mino has done a lot of business with PSG sporting director Leonardo. PSG are one of those exceptional clubs this summer who are going into the market very aggressively putting down huge salaries for players.

“My information is Mino Raiola and Leonardo are working on a deal that would get Pogba to PSG this summer.

“Manchester United are in a position where they don’t want to lose Pogba for a second time for no money in this case.”

Manchester United have agreed deals for Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane so far this summer as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip