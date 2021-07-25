Manchester United are still trying to convince Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford and extend his contract with the Red Devils, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The World Cup winner’s future has been a constant talking point this year due to the fact that his current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of next season.

As things stand, Pogba would be free to open discussions with foreign clubs about a potential move in January ahead of a possible free transfer at the end of the season.

Manchester United will undoubtedly be keen to resolve the 28-year-old’s future in the coming weeks as the clock continues to tick down on Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford.

There have been suggestions that Paris Saint-Germain are one of the main contenders vying for Pogba’s signature this summer in recent weeks.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has revealed that Manchester United remain keen to try and convince Pogba to sign a new contract with the Old Trafford outfit amid interest from PSG.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said: “Yes, it’s a possibility [he could leave]. I heard a lot of rumours in France that PSG are close to signing Pogba.

“What I’m told is that at the moment there is an interest of course because we’re talking about one of the best players in his position in the world and PSG are looking for something new in the midfield. They want to do something other than [Georginio] Wijnaldum in the midfield.

“Talks aren’t advanced yet because Manchester United are not yet in direct talks with PSG over the price.

“What I’m told is Manchester United will try to convince Pogba to stay in the coming weeks. It won’t be easy but they want to try.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip