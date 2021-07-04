Manchester United’s top priority when it comes to their midfield this summer is keeping hold of Paul Pogba, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old’s situation at Old Trafford has become a talking point lately due to the fact that his current contract with the Red Devils is set to expire next summer.

As things stand, Pogba would be free to discuss a move with foreign clubs in January and could leave Manchester United for nothing next summer.

The Red Devils will likely be keen to get Pogba to sign a new contract with the club or move the World Cup winner on this summer.

Asked about Manchester United’s rumoured interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, Italian reporter Romano revealed that the Red Devils are more focused on securing Pogba’s future than anything else this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 30 June, Romano said: “There are a lot of rumours about Goretzka and Camavinga. Every day they [Man United] are signing a new midfielder.

“What I’m told is that Manchester United’s priority is keeping Paul Pogba.

“Manchester United aren’t negotiating with Real Madrid or any other club for Pogba. They want to keep him and will try to keep him this summer and then see what happens on the contract side.

“Manchester United appreciate Goretzka. Two years ago, they were trying to contact Goretzka. What I’m told is Goretzka is still talking to Bayern Munich about a new contract. So at the moment, there is nothing advanced yet.

“It’s the same for Camavinga. It’s not an imminent deal for Camavinga. Yes, Manchester United like the player. PSG are still focussing on Camavinga as a potential target. But Camavinga and his agents are not in a rush. It’s normal. When you’re out of contract in a year and you’re one of the best talents in the world, you can wait a bit and decide the right step.

“At the moment, there is nothing imminent for Camavinga or Goretzka. There’s interest [from Manchester United] but their priority is Paul Pogba.”

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus in a world-record transfer deal in the summer of 2016.

The midfielder was unable to prevent France from crashing out of Euro 2020 after they lost on penalties to Switzerland in the last 16.

