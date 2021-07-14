Paul Pogba could move to Paris Saint-Germain from Manchester United this summer, according to ESPN reporter Julien Laurens.

The 28-year-old’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal at the Premier League club.

Pogba’s deal at Old Trafford is set to expire next summer, when he could potentially leave the club on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen whether the France international will sign a new contract at Old Trafford or seek a move away from the club in the coming weeks.

There have been recent reports suggesting that Pogba could be a target for PSG this summer, with the likes of Real Madrid having also been credited with an interest in the past.

Now, French journalist Laurens has delivered an update on Pogba’s situation, insisting that it is possible that the World Cup winner moves back to France this summer.

Speaking to ESPN, Laurens said: “Pogba can come [to PSG] even if [Kylian] Mbappe stays – that’s the idea.

“[PSG chief] Leonardo and [agent] Mino Raiola are still good friends. This has been discussed. They would need to sell players first like Ander Herrera.

“You never know, it could happen. I’d love to see Pogba, Paris born and bred, back in his hometown.”

Pogba scored three goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games for Manchester United last season as they finished second in the top-flight table.

