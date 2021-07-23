Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he would love to see Paul Pogba move to Paris Saint-Germain from Manchester United this summer.

The 28-year-old Red Devils midfielder’s future at Old Trafford has been a constant source of speculation in recent months as the clock ticks down on his contract at the club.

Pogba’s current deal is due to expire next summer and there has been no official word from the Premier League club about extending the France international’s contract.

If the World Cup winner opts not to sign a new contract, then it is likely that Manchester United will look to resolve his future this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

PSG are among the clubs to have been touted as possible destinations for Pogba as they consider bolstering their midfield options in the summer transfer window.

Now, midfielder Wijnaldum, who moved to PSG from Liverpool FC on a free transfer this summer, has revealed that he would love to line up with the Manchester United star at the French side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wijnaldum said of Pogba: “He is incredible. I have played against him several times and what a fabulous player!

“Every team would like to have him.”

He added: “If you ask any player from another team whether they would like Paul Pogba to join them, everyone would say ‘yes’ because he is an extraordinary player, full of qualities. He has it all.

“He’s one of the best midfielders in the world. But the way I see football and last year I saw it a lot: when a lot of players get injured and you always have to play with the same players, it’s hard .

“There are so many games between the league, the cups, Europe, that you not only need a good eleven but also a good rotation. That’s how we form the best possible team. You need all the players for a season.

“Coming back to your question, yes, I would love to have Paul Pogba with us here because he’s a great player.”

