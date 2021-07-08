Manchester United are still in talks with Paul Pogba’s representatives about the midfielder’s future at the club, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant source of uncertainty and speculation in recent months as the clock ticks down on his contract with the Red Devils.

Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire next summer and as things stand, the midfielder would be free to discuss a move with foreign clubs in January.

The 28-year-old was in action for France at Euro 2020 before their elimination by Switzerland in the last 16 and the midfielder will likely now start to focus on resolving his future at the club.

Pogba has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since he re-signed for the club from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that Manchester United are still in talks about Pogba’s situation, as the player assesses his options ahead of signing what will likely be the last major contract of his career.

Sheth also delivered a brief update on Jesse Lingard, who has recently returned to Old Trafford after a successful six-month loan spell with West Ham United.

Posting on Twitter, Sheth said: “Pogba reps continue talks with Man Utd over his future.

“At 28, Pogba to assess all options before making decision on what could be last big contract.

“Lingard talks with OGS when he returns to pre-season training next week. Contracts of both up next summer. #Pogba #Lingard #MUFC.”

