Paris Saint-Germain are yet to make a bid to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The France international’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant source of speculation over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his contract at the club.

Pogba’s current contract with the Red Devils is due to expire next summer and it is not clear whether the World Cup winner will sign a new deal with the club.

PSG and Real Madrid have both been touted as possible targets for Pogba over the last few months as the speculation about his future rumbles on.

Now, however, reporter Romano has claimed that PSG are yet to table an official offer for Pogba despite being interested in securing his services this summer.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said of PSG’s interest in Pogba: “There is still no bid from PSG.

“There are a lot of rumours about PSG. It’s true, as we’ve said many times. They like the player, he’s French so it would be a perfect move for PSG but at the moment Manchester United haven’t received any official bid from PSG.

“I don’t see this being an easy deal for PSG this summer because it’s true Pogba is out of contract in one year and it’s true at the moment his agent Mino Raiola and Manchester United have no agreement on a new contract.

“Manchester United will keep trying if Pogba stays at the club this summer. They will keep trying to extend his contract. The position from the club is clear – they want to keep Pogba.”

Pogba, who was part of the France squad at Euro 2020, joined Manchester United from Juventus back in the summer of 2016.

Manchester United will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

